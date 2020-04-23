You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand's March foreign tourist arrivals tumble 76.4% y-o-y amid virus crisis

Thu, Apr 23, 2020 - 9:08 AM

rk_tourist-Thailand_230420.jpg
Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand slumped 76.4 per cent in March from a year earlier after a 42.8 per cent drop in the previous month, hit by the coronavirus outbreak, tourism ministry data showed on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand slumped 76.4 per cent in March from a year earlier after a 42.8 per cent drop in the previous month, hit by the coronavirus outbreak, tourism ministry data showed on Thursday.

A total of 0.82 million tourists in March spent about 39.5 billion baht (S$1.74 billion), down 77.6 per cent from a year earlier.

Visitors from China, Thailand's biggest source of tourists, plunged 94.2 per cent from a year earlier.

Tourism is a key driver of Thai growth, with foreign tourist receipts accounting for 11 per cent of gross domestic product last year.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan's coronavirus shutdowns pummel service, factory sectors: PMIs

Bank of Japan says to shorten policy meeting to one day on April 27

US sees 1,738 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

UK unveils large-scale study to track coronavirus

Harvard says won't accept virus aid money after all

New York cats become first US pets to contract coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 23, 2020 09:40 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares post modest gains at open, tracking Wall Street rally; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE stocks started the day on slightly stronger ground, after US equities bounced overnight.

Apr 23, 2020 09:25 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CRCT, MCT, ST Engg, Keppel Reit, FCT, ESR-Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

Apr 23, 2020 09:23 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Retail China Trust malls see 42.5% fall in sales, 37.6% drop in footfall for Q1

THE Covid-19 outbreak in China has caused a plunge in first-quarter sales for tenants of malls under CapitaLand...

Apr 23, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 8.27 ...

Apr 23, 2020 09:05 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's coronavirus shutdowns pummel service, factory sectors: PMIs

[TOKYO] Japan's services sector shrank at a record pace in April, while factories also fell quiet across the country...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.