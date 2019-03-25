You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thaksin allies claim victory in Thai election, challenging army

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 4:57 PM

doc74mq9cvew6d1bqxxsaqg_doc74mq6683fp01mjgavnid.jpg
Pheu Thai won the most seats in the election and the military-appointed Senate should follow the wishes of voters, Sudarat Keyuraphan, the party's candidate for prime minister, told reporters in Bangkok on Monday.
REUTERS

[BANGKOK] A political party linked to exiled tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra claimed victory in Thailand's election and said it would seek to form a government, challenging a military-backed group that led in initial vote counts.

Pheu Thai won the most seats in the election and the military-appointed Senate should follow the wishes of voters, Sudarat Keyuraphan, the party's candidate for prime minister, told reporters in Bangkok on Monday. While local news outlets showed the party winning the most seats, election authorities still haven't released official tallies.

"We'll try to form a government coalition right away because that's how people voted," Ms Sudarat said. "We stood by our position that we won't support the continuation of the military regime."

The comments indicate a showdown is emerging to form a government between pro-democracy forces and Thailand's royalist and military elites, who have repeatedly sought to prevent Mr Thaksin and his allies from taking power over the past two decades. Previous confrontations have led to instability, gridlock, deadly street protests and coups.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The military-backed Palang Pracharath party won 7.7 million votes with 94 per cent counted, according to unofficial results posted on the Election Commission's Facebook page. Pheu Thai came in second with 7.23 million votes. The Election Commission said on Monday it would announce the winners of 350 constituencies at 4 pm, after several delays in giving seat totals.

Investors appeared sanguine about the results of the election. The baht strengthened as much as 0.8 per cent against the dollar, while the benchmark stock index's drop was less than the slide in regional peers amid a global selloff.

The results put junta chief Prayuth Chan-Ocha in position to stay in power, as Thailand's election rules effectively tilt the playing field in favor of the military. The 250-member Senate appointed by the junta also gets a vote for prime minister, and it's likely to back Mr Prayuth.

Either way, any coalition is likely to be weak and unwieldy, making it difficult to pass legislation in the lower house. Both Pheu Thai and Prayuth would need to rely on a range of smaller regional parties to push through key policies.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

May told Brexiteers she'll quit if they vote for her deal - ITV

Qatar's US$434m desert rose museum finally blooms

Fed's Evans says have to be nervous about yield curve, but US economy solid

Singapore's February headline inflation meets expectations at 0.5%

New Zealand PM to make curtailed China trip

US economists less optimistic, see slower growth: survey

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
3 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
4 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
5 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up

Must Read

lwx_sgx_250319_25.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Stocks

Markets in Asia post sharp declines on growing global growth concerns; STI down 1.4%

lwx_pennyscandal_250319_1.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins

lwx_singapore_250319_42.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's February headline inflation meets expectations at 0.5%

Mar 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC's Bank of Singapore hires veteran banker as market head for Greater China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening