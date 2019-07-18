You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thirty feared killed in arson attack on Japanese animation studio

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 8:19 PM

file769tzm6wft1qmpdq7pe.jpg
Thirty people were feared dead in an arson attack on a Japanese animation studio on Thursday, authorities said, after a man was seen shouting "die" as he doused the building with fuel in the nation's worst mass killing in nearly two decades.
AFP

[TOKYO] Thirty people were feared dead in an arson attack on a Japanese animation studio on Thursday, authorities said, after a man was seen shouting "die" as he doused the building with fuel in the nation's worst mass killing in nearly two decades.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the fire in the city of Kyoto - the latest grisly killing in a country known for its low crime rates - "too appalling for words" on Twitter and offered condolences to the victims' families.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man who had shouted "die" as he poured what appeared to be petrol around the three-storey Kyoto Animation building shortly after 10 am (0100 GMT), public broadcaster NHK reported.

Twenty people were confirmed dead and about 10 were showing no vital signs, an official for the Kyoto City Fire Department said, a term authorities often use before a death has been confirmed by a doctor.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

White and black smoke billowed from the building's charred windows, television footage showed.

It was Japan's worst mass killing since a suspected arson attack on a Tokyo building in 2001.

"I heard the sound of fire engines and stepped outside my house and saw big flames spewing out of the building," NHK quoted a 16-year-old boy as saying.

"Fire department officials were trying to rescue the injured in a nearby park but it seemed like there weren't enough of them," he said.

The prime minister said the cause was arson.

"Today, many people were killed and wounded in an arson murder case in Kyoto," Mr Abe said in a post on Twitter.

"It is too appalling for words."

The studio produces popular series such as the "Sound! Euphonium". Its "Free! Road to the World - The Dream" movie is due for release this month.

The 10 people without vital sounds were found in the studio, some on third floor and others in a staircase leading up to the roof, the fire official said.

Another 36 were injured, 10 of them seriously, the official said.

The suspected arsonist was injured and was being treated in hospital, so police could not question him, NHK said.

Kyoto police declined to comment.

There was an outpouring of support for the studio on Japanese-language social media, with some users posting pictures of animation. Many posted with the hashtag "#PrayForKyoani" - using an abbreviation for Kyoto Animation.

Violent crime is relatively rare in Japan but occasional high-profile incidents have shocked the country.

Less than two months ago, a knife-wielding man slashed at a group of schoolgirls at a bus stop in Kawasaki, just south of Tokyo, killing one girl and the father of another, while injuring more than a dozen children.

In 2016, a man armed with a knife broke into a facility for the disabled in a small town near Tokyo and killed 19 patients.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Malaysian police say political leader behind gay sex tape allegations

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Indonesia central bank makes first rate cut in almost 2 years

Australia jobless rate stuck at 5.2%, signals more work for its central bank

Canada is EU's 'closest transatlantic partner': EC chief

Japan exports extend slide to 7th month as global slowdown tightens grip

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute will add to S'pore exporters' woes

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

Must Read

prudential peter tan.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence lawyers question estimated losses from departure of Prudential agents

doc769tcapvqoo1jlilyn6y_doc768rrnqc7w21lpj01cwo.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares jump 7.9% on heavy volume, sparking SGX query

yves bouvier.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore 'Fort Knox' said to be up for sale as Swiss owner fights Russian tycoon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly