You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tokyo revises contact tracing strategy, narrows to higher-risk cases

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 1:55 PM

rk_tokyo_260121.jpg
Tokyo has revised its contact-tracing strategy to prioritise outreach to higher-risk individuals affected by coronavirus, according to a letter sent by the metropolitan government to public health authorities last week.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo has revised its contact-tracing strategy to prioritise outreach to higher-risk individuals affected by coronavirus, according to a letter sent by the metropolitan government to public health authorities last week.

The change comes as a third wave of the pandemic overwhelms...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

India likely to double health spending next fiscal year: sources

Singapore factory output up by 14.3% in December, taking full-year growth to 7.3%

Indonesia set to pass 1 million coronavirus cases as vaccinations roll out

Indonesia raises economic recovery budget to nearly 553.09t rupiah

Las Vegas plans to reopen schools as suicide fears grow

Britain to help other countries track down coronavirus variants

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 02:01 PM
Government & Economy

India likely to double health spending next fiscal year: sources

[NEW DELHI] India is likely to double health spending in the next fiscal year with the aim of raising expenditure...

Jan 26, 2021 01:11 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin seen topping US$50,000 long term as it vies with gold

[HONG KONG] Bitcoin's price could exceed US$50,000 over the longer term as the digital asset vies with gold for...

Jan 26, 2021 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output up by 14.3% in December, taking full-year growth to 7.3%

SINGAPORE factory output was better than expected in December, as a semiconductor surge in the powerhouse...

Jan 26, 2021 12:58 PM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks weaken on stimulus worries, dollar holds firm

[NEW YORK] Asian stocks dipped on Tuesday, retreating from record highs as lingering concerns about potential...

Jan 26, 2021 12:41 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia set to pass 1 million coronavirus cases as vaccinations roll out

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is set to officially surpass one million coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a grim milestone for the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, ARA Logos, Keppel Reit, MLT, Parkway Life Reit

Singapore shares decline at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.4%

Isetan could pay dearly for dragging its heels on sale of Wisma Atria space

'This is not normal': Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles

Don't be too fast to dismiss Singapore tech manufacturing stocks

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for