Tokyo says Covid-19 strain on hospitals is severe, raises alert to highest

[TOKYO] The Japanese capital of Tokyo said on Thursday the strain on its medical system from the Covid-19 pandemic was severe, raising its alert level to the highest of four stages as the number of cases spiked to a record daily high of 822.
A health official said it had become difficult...
