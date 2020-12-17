You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tokyo says Covid-19 strain on hospitals is severe, raises alert to highest

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 2:45 PM

AK_jphp_1712.jpg
The Japanese capital of Tokyo said on Thursday the strain on its medical system from the Covid-19 pandemic was severe, raising its alert level to the highest of four stages as the number of cases spiked to a record daily high of 822.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] The Japanese capital of Tokyo said on Thursday the strain on its medical system from the Covid-19 pandemic was severe, raising its alert level to the highest of four stages as the number of cases spiked to a record daily high of 822.

A health official said it had become difficult...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Taiwan says hopes to cut trade surplus after US currency move

Thai central bank sees no 'material impact' after added to US currency watch list

As Brexit looms, British hauliers fear bumps in the road

US sets 24-hour records with over 3,700 Covid deaths, 250,000 new cases

Singaporean jobseekers filled 47,400 positions in April-October

Singapore's Q3 resident employment surges by 43,200; MOM now 'cautiously optimistic'

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 02:54 PM
Technology

Alibaba facial recognition tech specifically picks out Uighur minority: report

[SHANGHAI] Technology giant Alibaba Group Holding has facial recognition technology which can specifically pick out...

Dec 17, 2020 02:37 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan says hopes to cut trade surplus after US currency move

[TAIPEI] Taiwan hopes to cut its trade surplus with the United States to address US concerns about the Taiwan dollar...

Dec 17, 2020 02:28 PM
Life & Culture

Winter Olympics prompts skiing construction boom in China

[CHENGDU] Weaving down a steep slope, snowboarder Zhang Xu skid gracefully to a halt in a shower of white powder -...

Dec 17, 2020 02:18 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday as hopes for stimulus policies around the world outweighed pressure...

Dec 17, 2020 02:10 PM
Stocks

HK privatisation deals to pick up pace after hitting three-year high

[HONG KONG] Deals to take Hong Kong-listed companies private are set to accelerate next year, having already hit a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Al-Futtaim sells Royal Sporting House to Gulf Marketing Group

Stocks to watch: Keppel, DBS, Food Empire, Jumbo, BH Global, Keong Hong

Global tech giants' moves in Singapore a boon to talent ecosystem

MAS to further extend US$60b swap facility with US Federal Reserve

Singapore stocks fall at Thursday's open; STI down 0.4%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for