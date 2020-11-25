You are here

Tokyo to call for shortened hours for bars, restaurants: report

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 10:32 AM

Tokyo will urge bars and restaurants to operate shortened hours, the latest restriction to be implemented in Japan following sharp rises in COVID-19 infections, media reported on Wednesday.
[TOKYO] Tokyo will urge bars and restaurants to operate shortened hours, the latest restriction to be implemented in Japan following sharp rises in COVID-19 infections, media reported on Wednesday.

The Japanese capital has seen new daily infections soar past 500 on several days recently...

The Japanese capital has seen new daily infections soar past 500 on several days recently...

