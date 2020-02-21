You are here

Tokyo to cancel or postpone major indoor events for next 3 weeks: report

Fri, Feb 21, 2020

[TOKYO] The Tokyo Metropolitan government said it will to cancel or postpone major indoor events planned for the next three weeks as Japan tries to halt the spread of the coronavirus, Jiji newswire reported.

The measure by Tokyo comes as the city prepares to host the 2020 Olympic Games starting in July. The coronavirus has infected more than 75,000 people in China and more than 1,000 in 25 other countries including Japan. 

REUTERS

