You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Top EU court gives all-clear for ECB bond-buying

CJEU rules that the European Central Bank's 'quantitative easing' bond-buying programme is not illegal
Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt

THE European Union's highest court ruled on Tuesday that the European Central Bank's "quantitative easing" (QE) bond-buying programme is not illegal, rejecting a case by German plaintiffs.

"The PSPP (public sector purchase programme) does not exceed the ECB's mandate," the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said in a press release.

Neither does it constitute "monetary financing", or direct funding of government spending by the central bank, the judges also found.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While the judgement is a relief for the ECB, it is economically almost moot as the 2.6-trillion euro (S$4 trillion) scheme is set to end this month.

Both questions had been referred to the CJEU by Germany's Federal Constitutional Court, which said that if either ruling went against the ECB it would have to judge the asset purchase programme illegal.

The plaintiffs, mostly well-known sceptics of the euro single currency, argued that the ECB overstepped its mandate when it launched mass purchases of government bonds in 2015 to fight the threat of deflation.

Central bank bosses wanted to push money belonging to investors - mainly banks - out of bonds and into lending to the real economy of firms and households, aiming to power growth and indirectly boost inflation.

But German critics have long argued that bond-buying spares spendthrift governments from the discipline of the markets by lowering their borrowing costs.

Preventing the ECB and national central banks from buying bonds "might - in particular in the context of an economic crisis entailing a risk of deflation - represent an insurmountable obstacle to accomplishing the task" of maintaining price stability, the court said.

"It is clear... that it was not possible to counter the risk of deflation by means of the other instruments available" like adjusting interest rates, it added.

Meanwhile the fact that the European System of Central Banks (ESCB) only bought bonds on secondary markets - not direct from governments - meant it did not conduct monetary financing, the judges found.

"Safeguards are built into the PSPP which ensure that a private operator cannot be certain, when it purchases bonds issued by a member state, that those bonds will actually be bought by the ESCB," the court said.

What's more, "continuity in the implementation of the PSPP is in no way guaranteed", the statement continued - meaning that national capitals cannot rely on the ECB buying bonds indefinitely and must heed signals from debt markets.

Co-plaintiff Bernd Lucke, a European Parliament lawmaker who co-founded the anti-euro, anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party but has since been pushed out, called the judgement "terrifying".

"The European treaties fundamentally forbid monetary financing. There's no talk of it being allowed in some circumstances," he said in a statement.

In its own statement, the ECB said simply that it "takes note" of the judgement. AFP

Government & Economy

Singapore businesses hope for end to territorial tensions

Britain in mayhem after vote delay

May tours Europe in frantic bid to save Brexit

Malaysia plans RM19.9b rescue of Islamic pilgrim fund

Thai junta lifts campaigning ban, polls set for Feb 24

Ex-1MDB president to be charged in audit tampering case

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

Must Read

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

BT_20181212_PARKVIEW_3641184.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls cut prices as reality bites

Dec 12, 2018
Real Estate

White site at Woodlands Ave 2 'likely to require deep pockets'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening