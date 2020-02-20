You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Top Pentagon official resigns at Trump's request

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 6:45 AM

nz_rood_200228.jpg
John Rood, the Pentagon's top policy official, certified that Ukraine had made sufficient reforms to be eligible to receive US$250 million in military aide.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] A top Pentagon official resigned on Wednesday at the request of Donald Trump after becoming indirectly tied to the Ukraine scandal that led to the US president's impeachment.

John Rood, the Pentagon's top policy official, certified that Ukraine had made sufficient reforms to be eligible to receive US$250 million in military aide.

That undercut Mr Trump's argument that the funds had been withheld out of concern over corruption rather than to pressure Kiev to investigate his political rivals, as Democrats alleged.

No reason was given for the president's request for Mr Rood to resign, but it follows similar White House actions against national security officials who testified about Ukraine in the impeachment hearings.

In recent months, however, reports have surfaced that Mr Rood's abrasive personality had made him enemies within the Pentagon and the White House National Security Council.

SEE ALSO

Trump says US working on a 'very big' trade deal with India, but will take time

In a letter to the president, Mr Rood said he had learned from Defence Secretary Mark Esper "that you requested my resignation from serving as Under Secretary of Defence for Policy."

"Senior administration officials appointed by the president serve at the pleasure of the president, and therefore, as you have requested, I am providing my resignation effective February 28, 2020," he wrote.

Mr Trump thanked Mr Rood for his service in a tweet linked to another tweet by a Bloomberg reporter that said the Pentagon official had faced pressure to resign "from some who had lost confidence in his ability to carry out Trump agenda."

AFP

Government & Economy

Benefits of China trade truce 'limited': Federal Reserve officials

Pompeo lands in Saudi Arabia for talks focused on Iran

Argentina's debt 'not sustainable,' says IMF

Budget 2020's short-term stimulus could be smaller than it seems

Foreign worker quota cuts: Tough love for the construction sector

Attracting talent 'still a hurdle for Singapore deep-tech startups'

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 06:50 AM
Transport

France steps up probe into Ghosn's Versailles wedding

[NANTERRE, France] French investigators said Wednesday they were stepping up their investigation into two parties...

Feb 20, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Benefits of China trade truce 'limited': Federal Reserve officials

[WASHINGTON] While US trade tensions have receded, including with China, Federal Reserve officials worry the danger...

Feb 20, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

Pompeo lands in Saudi Arabia for talks focused on Iran

[RIYADH] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Riyadh on Wednesday for talks with Saudi leaders focused on...

Feb 20, 2020 06:40 AM
Transport

Montreal ends electric scooter experiment, citing 'disorder'

[MONTREAL] Montreal on Wednesday called a halt to its electric scooter scheme, saying that riders broke rules and...

Feb 20, 2020 06:39 AM
Government & Economy

Argentina's debt 'not sustainable,' says IMF

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentina's debt is not sustainable, the IMF concluded on Wednesday at the end of a week-long visit,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly