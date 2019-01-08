You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trade war 'certainly' hurting China economy: US official

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190108_SMCHINA8_3662306.jpg
Mr Ross says the easiest fix for the US-China trade gap is for the US to raise fuel exports, but structural reforms would be much harder.

Washington

CHINA'S economy is more vulnerable to the fallout in the current trade stand-off with Washington and has already been hurt by the dispute, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday.

His remarks underscored President Donald Trump's confidence that the robust US economy means Washington can outlast Beijing in a test of wills over trade.

Mr Ross told CNBC: "It certainly has hurt the Chinese economy. What this whole trade thing is about is they export several times as much to us as we export to them. So what we have at risk is a very small amount both absolutely and because our economy is bigger than theirs."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Senior US officials were in Beijing on Monday for the first face-to-face negotiations since Mr Trump agreed to a 90-day ceasefire with China's leader Xi Jinping on Dec 1. The negotiations are aimed at resolving US allegations of unfair trade practices, including massive state subsidies and "theft" of American technological know-how.

Economic data show that the Chinese economy has suffered since last year, when Mr Trump slapped stinging tariffs on more than US$250 billion in Chinese imports.

Asked if he was happy or concerned about the slowing in the world's second largest economy, Mr Ross replied: "Not happy nor guilty. We expected this would happen." But he said "what has changed is China now understands how independent they are on us."

However, signs are emerging of an increasing toll on US industry as well. US manufacturing activity in December had its biggest drop since the global financial meltdown of 2008. Without a resolution, punitive US duty rates on US$200 billion in Chinese goods are due to rise to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on March 2. Analysts say Washington's complaints imply far-reaching changes to Beijing's industrial policies, but Mr Ross said there was a "very good chance" of reaching an agreement, although monitoring compliance would present a challenge.

Righting the yawning trade imbalance with China, possibly involving more US fuel exports, would be "easiest," he said; structural reforms would be "much harder" because "that's about intellectual property rights and market access and all kinds of things on the list of 142 things we submitted to them many months ago".

The hardest would be a formal agreement, he said, "but the history here has not been so good on compliance", so enforcement mechanisms will require teeth.

Government & Economy

Earn and Learn scheme to be launched for air transport sector

Tat Hong CEO Roland Ng re-elected SCCCI president

CJ to hold dialogues to tap collective wisdom for profession's future

Law Society chief, three others appointed senior counsel

New auditor-general to take charge from Feb 2019

AGC refers possible misconduct case to Law Society

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_070119_5.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

BT_20190107_ANGTOPLINE7_3661090.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit getting basics right before going abroad

BT_20190107_RCCOL7_3661103.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Exceptional jobs data helps mask market volatility

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will

Must Read

HighPoint 30 Mount Elizabeth - Photo.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint in Mount Elizabeth Road up for collective sale with S$550m guide price

doc73j6auq1ikm11ywulmy2_doc73j55n82ehi10ie5cfq9.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 7, 2019
Garage

Fitness marketplace startup ClassPass acquires Asia-focused rival GuavaPass

Jan 7, 2019
Transport

Singapore air transport sector to get leg up with new SkillsFuture work-learn programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening