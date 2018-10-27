Trade war, mature cycles could be a drag in next few quarters

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S economy has yet to take a hit from the ongoing US-China trade war, but it could soon bear the brunt of it in the latter half of 2018 and beyond, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its half-yearly macroeconomic review on Friday.
Trade tensions,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg