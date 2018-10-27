You are here

Home > Government & Economy
SINGAPORE ECONOMY

Trade war, mature cycles could be a drag in next few quarters

MAS tips 2018 growth in upper half of 2.5-3.5% range
Sat, Oct 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BT_20181027_SSKYLINE_3601110.jpg
The strong growth momentum of digital-related activities, comprising IT & information and consulting services, as well as the financial sector, is expected to be sustained.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S economy has yet to take a hit from the ongoing US-China trade war, but it could soon bear the brunt of it in the latter half of 2018 and beyond, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its half-yearly macroeconomic review on Friday.

Trade tensions,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_STI_261018_1.jpg
Oct 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bargain hunters on prowl as STI plunges following US slump

BT_20181026_JQGRAB_3600065.jpg
Oct 26, 2018
Startups

Grab ups super app stakes with Mastercard move

BT_20181026_KRTWO26_3600034.jpg
Oct 26, 2018
Real Estate

Duo offices, hotel, retail space said to be going on the market

Most Read

1 Asia: Stocks have lost US$5 trillion this year with no end in sight
2 Tuan Sing Q3 net profit falls 35%
3 Temasek upsizes bond offer to S$500m; extra S$100m goes to retail investors
4 Bargain hunters on prowl as STI plunges following US slump
5 For Sakae, it's once bitten, still not shy
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_SGSkyline6_2610.jpg
Oct 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Sino-US trade war impact could be felt by year end; Singapore economy to grow at slower pace: MAS

doc72hnqlfj0t59w9bz7kl_doc71rfk1vi2d3127vn7eo2.jpg
Oct 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_manu_2610.jpg
Oct 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing sees surprise 0.2% contraction in September

AK_SGcitizens_2610.jpg
Oct 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore sees fewer retrenchments in Q3, but unemployment rate edges up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening