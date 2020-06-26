You are here

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan retires from politics

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 3:56 PM
Fri, Jun 26, 2020
Transport Minister and Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure Khaw Boon Wan is retiring from politics and will not contest the upcoming General Election (GE).
TRANSPORT Minister and Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure Khaw Boon Wan is retiring from politics and will not contest the upcoming General Election (GE).

In a valedictory letter to him on Friday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thanked him for his "lifetime of public service to...

