Trump, ahead of FDA, says Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine has been approved

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 10:05 PM

US President Donald Trump in a tweet on Friday said Moderna's vaccine had been approved and would ship immediately, although the US Food and Drug Administration has made no public announcement yet regarding its decision.
A panel of outside FDA advisers met to discuss Moderna's vaccine on Thursday and an agency decision was expected as soon as Friday.

"Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately," Mr Trump said in a post on Twitter.

The FDA and Moderna did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The Thursday panel of outside FDA advisers had endorsed its use with a 20-0 vote, and one abstention, that the vaccine's benefits outweighed its risks.

