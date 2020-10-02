You are here

Trump and US First Lady test positive for Covid-19

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 1:11 PM

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday.
[BENGALURU] US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday.

"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," he said.

