Trump and US First Lady test positive for Covid-19

[BENGALURU] US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday.
"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," he said.
REUTERS
