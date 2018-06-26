You are here

Trump boasts of "great" hair

Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 10:07 AM

President Donald Trump took time on Monday to boast of his "great" hair, the subject of long-running speculation it might be a wig.
"That's one of the great things I got. Everybody used to say my hair is phony. It's not my hair. I'm wearing a hair piece," the blond 72-year-old president told supporters in South Carolina, where he campaigned for Governor Henry McMaster.

"They never said that anymore. I've been caught in rainstorms, winds 60 miles (95km) an hour," Mr Trump went on, warning those with hairpieces: "If it's not your hair, don't run for office, folks."

The president's doctor released records indicating that his patient was prescribed medication to prevent hair loss.

