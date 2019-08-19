You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump confirms interest in buying Greenland

Mon, Aug 19, 2019 - 7:07 AM

BP_Donald Trump _190819_41.jpg
US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed his interest in buying Greenland, but said it was not a priority for his administration.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed his interest in buying Greenland, but said it was not a priority for his administration.

"It's something we talked about," Mr Trump told reporters.

"The concept came up and I said certainly, strategically it's interesting and we'd be interested, but we'll talk to (Denmark) a little bit," he said, stressing that it was "not number one on the burner" for the government.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Mr Trump had expressed interest in the self-governing part of Denmark - which is mostly covered in ice - asking advisors if it would be possible for the US to acquire the territory.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The president, a former real estate magnate, has been curious about the area's natural resources and geopolitical relevance, the paper said.

When asked if he would consider trading a US territory for Greenland, Mr Trump replied that "a lot of things could be done."

"Essentially, it's a large real estate deal," he said.

"It's hurting Denmark very badly because they're losing almost US$700 million a year carrying it... and strategically, for the United States, it would be nice," he added.

Denmark colonised the two-million sqm island in the 18th century. It is home to only about 57,000 people, most of whom belong to the indigenous Inuit community.

Greenland's ministry of foreign affairs insisted on Friday the island was ready to talk business, but was not for sale.

"#Greenland is rich in valuable resources such as minerals, the purest water and ice, fish stocks, seafood, renewable energy and is a new frontier for adventure tourism," it tweeted.

"We're open for business, not for sale," it added.

AFP

Government & Economy

Iranian tanker leaves Gibraltar after territory rejects US

Trump says Apple’s Cook concerned about losing edge to Samsung with tariffs

'Tiananmen Square' crackdown in Hong Kong would harm trade deal: Trump

Migrant rescue ship stuck off Italy rejects Spain port offer

US having 'very good' discussions with Taleban: Trump

Violence poses conundrum to Hong Kong protest movement

Editor's Choice

BT_20190819_JAWRAP19TURN_3866279.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Retirement age, CPF rates for older workers to be raised: PM

BT_20190819_JLOCBC19_3865473.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Banking & Finance

OCBC's Wing Hang buyout trebles contribution from Greater China

BP_NYSE_190819_7.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Stocks

Fed speak, trade war and corporate earnings to hog market attention

Must Read

BT_20190819_JAWRAP19TURN_3866279.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Retirement age, CPF rates for older workers to be raised: PM

BP_elderly_190819_3.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

As firms adapt to new guidelines, employees must reskill earlier to work longer

BP_SGcbd_190819_4.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Changes hurt but early notice helps: business response

BT_20190819_JACOAST19_3866266.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Defending and developing Singapore's coasts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly