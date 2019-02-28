You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump ex-lawyer has no proof of Russia collusion but 'suspicions'

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 6:42 AM

SL_mc_280219_20.jpg
Michael Cohen told Congress Wednesday he had no direct evidence that Mr Trump coordinated with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, but spoke of his "suspicions" that his former boss was involved in collusion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Michael Cohen told Congress Wednesday he had no direct evidence that Mr Trump coordinated with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, but spoke of his "suspicions" that his former boss was involved in collusion.

Delivering uncomfortably blunt testimony about his decade-long professional relationship with Mr Trump, the disgraced lawyer provided examples of how mR Trump or his family had dealings with Moscow or with Russian figures during the heat of the 2016 campaign.

"Questions have been raised about whether I know of direct evidence that Mr Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia," Cohen told the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

"I do not, I want to be clear. But I have my suspicions."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cohen, who is about to go to jail for three years after admitting financial crimes and lying to Congress, said he believes Mr Trump had advance knowledge of a June 2016 meeting between campaign members, including his son, and Russians peddling "dirt" on election rival Hillary Clinton.

Shortly before that meeting in Trump Tower in New York, Cohen told lawmakers he heard Donald Trump Jr tell his father that "the meeting is all set" and that Mr Trump responded: "Okay good... let me know."

Cohen also said the then-candidate "knew of and directed" negotiations for a Trump Tower in Moscow through the campaign even while denying any business ties with the Russians, and then telling Cohen to lie about it.

Mr Trump himself "lied about it because he stood to make hundreds of millions of dollars on the Moscow real estate project."

A day earlier Cohen provided closed-door testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, where he was likely to have been grilled in private about what he knows regarding the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

Cohen says he has been interviewed seven times by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is conducting a sprawling investigation into Russian interference in the election, and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

AFP

 

Government & Economy

Women granted only three quarters of men's legal rights: World Bank

Spain probes North Korea embassy incident

Kim, Trump get down to business over North Korean nukes

Steel, aluminum tariffs holding up trade deal ratification: Canada official

MPs back May's new Brexit strategy as EU warns of delay conditions

Impact of diesel tax hike, foreign labour leads debate

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
5 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Must Read

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_lbw_280219_9.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Impact of diesel tax hike, foreign labour leads debate

BT_20190228_PMAS_3708982.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS: Current settings for exchange rate still 'appropriate'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening