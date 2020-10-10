You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump got 'unusual' payments from Las Vegas hotel in 2016, NYT says

Sat, Oct 10, 2020 - 12:26 PM

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump received US$21 million in "highly unusual" payments from a Nevada hotel in 2016 as his presidential campaign was struggling for cash, the New York Times reported.

Tax records recently obtained by the newspaper show a series of transactions that flowed to the president from a hotel he owns in Las Vegas with casino mogul Phil Ruffin, at a time his campaign had as little as US$1.3 million in the bank, according to the report published on Friday.

The Times said experts characterised the payments as unusual.

The documents do not show if the money ultimately went to the campaign, but the payments could violate tax or campaign finance laws, the newspaper said.

The finding is the latest published by the New York Times based on more than two decades of Mr Trump's tax data.

SEE ALSO

Twitter will turn off some features to fight election misinformation

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Times reported on Sept 27 that Mr Trump has aggressively used tax deductions to offset income and paid only US$750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

"This is yet another politically-motivated hit piece inaccurately smearing a standard business deal," White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement responding to the Times article.

"During his years as a successful businessman, Donald Trump was long-time partners with Phil Ruffin and earned whatever payments he received."

The Trump Organisation and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The New York Times said the the bulk of the US$21 million went through a company called Trump Las Vegas Sales and Marketing that had no employees or clear business purpose.

Mr Trump contributed US$10 million to his campaign in the final weeks of the 2016 campaign, which has raised questions about where the candidate, who had been tight on cash, got the money, the newspaper said.

Mr Trump's re-election effort ended in August with US$325 million, about US$141 million less than Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee had.

Neither campaign has released figures on their September financial position, but Mr Biden topped the record US$364.5 million his campaign raised in August.

Mr Biden started September with a US$466 million mountain of cash to take on Mr Trump, completely reversing the Republican's financial advantage in just four months.

In April, Mr Biden had about US$98 million in the bank compared to US$255 million for the incumbent.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Pompeo warns of China risks ahead of US-India talks

Taiwan president calls for 'meaningful dialogue' with China

White House blocked CDC from requiring masks on public transportation

US, AstraZeneca strike deal for Covid-19 antibody treatment touted by Trump

China's Xi says intends to deepen relations with North Korea: KCNA

US should try to delay IPO of China's Ant Group, says Senator Rubio

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 10, 2020 11:30 AM
Government & Economy

Pompeo warns of China risks ahead of US-India talks

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday urged closer ties with India as he warned of China's...

Oct 10, 2020 11:22 AM
Government & Economy

Taiwan president calls for 'meaningful dialogue' with China

[TAIPEI] Taiwan wants to have "meaningful dialogue" with China on an equal basis, President Tsai Ing-wen said on...

Oct 10, 2020 11:13 AM
Technology

Twitter will turn off some features to fight election misinformation

[OAKLAND, California] Twitter took steps Friday to slow the way information flows on its network, even changing some...

Oct 10, 2020 10:37 AM
Life & Culture

Tennis: Djokovic senses opportunity against Nadal

[PARIS] Novak Djokovic has suffered more than his fair share of heartache against Rafael Nadal at the French Open,...

Oct 10, 2020 10:05 AM
Government & Economy

White House blocked CDC from requiring masks on public transportation

[WASHINGTON] The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) drafted a sweeping order last month requiring all...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

All set for the age of digital currencies

What's next for Golden Mile Complex?

Ovens go cold at F&B chain Bakerzin after 22 years

Of property options and market distortions

Petronas Gas, Top Oil to benefit as colder winter will raise demand for fuel: Maybank KE

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for