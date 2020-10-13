Trump has tested negative for Covid-19: White House doctor

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump has been found negative for Covid-19 using a rapid test, his White House physician said on Monday, 10 days after the president announced he had contracted the potentially-deadly illness.
"I can share with you that he tested negative, on consecutive days, using...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes