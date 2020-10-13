You are here

Trump has tested negative for Covid-19: White House doctor

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 6:47 AM

Donald Trump has been found negative for Covid-19 using a rapid test, his White House physician said on Monday, 10 days after the president announced he had contracted the potentially-deadly illness.
[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump has been found negative for Covid-19 using a rapid test, his White House physician said on Monday, 10 days after the president announced he had contracted the potentially-deadly illness.

