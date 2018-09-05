You are here
Trump hits CNN and NBC, urges "look at their license"-tweet
[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump blasted CNN and NBC News in a tweet on Tuesday, criticizing NBC's handling of a story and suggesting a "look at their license," without specifying what exactly he was calling for.
Mr Trump has frequently criticized the US media for what he has said is unfair coverage of him. "I have long criticized NBC and their journalistic standards-worse than even CNN. Look at their license?" he wrote in the tweet.
REUTERS