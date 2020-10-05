Trump hospital-release more likely on Tuesday: sources

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[WASHINGTON] White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said a decision on President Donald Trump's release from the hospital will be made after consultations with medical staff Monday morning, as people familiar with the matter cautioned that any such move was unlikely before Tuesday.
Mr...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes