You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump hospital-release more likely on Tuesday: sources

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 11:33 PM

[WASHINGTON] White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said a decision on President Donald Trump's release from the hospital will be made after consultations with medical staff Monday morning, as people familiar with the matter cautioned that any such move was unlikely before Tuesday.

Mr...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US service sector activity rises above pre-pandemic level in September

Trump's Covid-19 status unclear, could return to White House Monday

Thailand seeks Red Bull heir extradition after Interpol 'red notice'

Indonesia passes law to cut corporate tax, simplify labour rules

Malaysia PM quarantines after having contact with minister who has Covid-19

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 11:26 PM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon to cut 1,600 jobs across Europe as oil rout weighs

[BENGALURU] US oil giant Exxon Mobil said on Monday it plans to reduce its European workforce by up to 1,600 across...

Oct 5, 2020 10:51 PM
Consumer

J&J to pay more than US$100m to end over 1,000 talc suits

[NEW JERSEY] Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay more than US$100 million to resolve over 1,000 lawsuits blaming...

Oct 5, 2020 10:22 PM
Technology

Nvidia building UK supercomputer to boost Covid-19 research

[LONDON] US chip giant Nvidia said on Monday it is building Britain's most powerful supercomputer, which will use...

Oct 5, 2020 10:16 PM
Government & Economy

US service sector activity rises above pre-pandemic level in September

[WASHINGTON] US services industry activity picked up in September, pulling above a level that prevailed before the...

Oct 5, 2020 09:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St gains on stimulus hopes, hints of Trump hospital discharge

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as doctors said President Donald Trump could be...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

Singapore SMEs, individuals given more time to resume full loan repayments

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Phillip SGD money market ETF debuts on SGX with initial AUM of S$100m

Sunseap to supply Facebook with solar energy for Singapore operations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.