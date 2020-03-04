You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump insists US Fed should 'further ease' rates

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 12:08 AM

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump greeted the Fed's unexpected rate cut Tuesday by insisting, once again, that the central bank needs to do more.

"The Federal Reserve is cutting but must further ease and, most importantly, come into line with other countries/competitors," Mr Trump tweeted.

"We are not playing on a level field. Not fair to USA. It is finally time for the Federal Reserve to LEAD. More easing and cutting!"

Mr Trump has long been at war with the traditionally independent Federal Reserve, seeking to impose his desire for further stimulation of the economy - a key factor in his bid for a second term in the November elections.

AFP

Government & Economy

In an emergency move, US Fed cuts interest rate to battle coronavirus

Tornado rips through Nashville, killing at least nine

China censored virus news for weeks, say researchers

Sanders looks to take charge on Super Tuesday, Biden hopes to catch up

Norway wealth fund to push firms for more non-financial data

Electronics PMI sinks to lowest since December 2012 on coronavirus fears

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

Skype co-founder’s Oriente secures US$20 million in debt funding facility 

ONLINE lending startup Oriente announced late on Wednesday that it has secured a US$20 million debt funding facility...

Mar 3, 2020 11:47 PM
Stocks

European stocks jump, bond yields slide after Fed's emergency rate cut

[LONDON] European stocks extended gains and bond yields fell in a sharp risk-on trade after the US Federal Reserve...

Mar 3, 2020 11:44 PM
Stocks

US stocks surge into positive territory on surprise Fed rate cut

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks jumped Tuesday after the Federal Reserve announced a large interest rate cut to...

Mar 3, 2020 11:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust takes initiatives to counter coronavirus impact

EAGLE Hospitality Trust's (EHT) sponsor-cum lessee and manager have taken initiatives to preserve and enhance...

Mar 3, 2020 11:19 PM
Government & Economy

In an emergency move, US Fed cuts interest rate to battle coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] The US Federal Reserve cut interest rate on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the world's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.