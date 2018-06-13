You are here

Trump-Kim summit promotes 'radical switchover' in US-North Korea relations: KCNA

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 6:50 AM

The historic meeting between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump marked a "radical switchover" in the two nations' fraught relations, the North's state media said Wednesday.
In its first report on the landmark summit, the state-run KCNA news agency said dismal relations had "lingered for the longest period on the earth".

But Tuesday's summit in Singapore - the first ever meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader - would help "in making a radical switchover in the most hostile DPRK-US relations," the report said using the official abbreviation for the North.

