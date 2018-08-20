You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump lawyer Giuliani tries to explain what he meant by 'truth isn't truth'

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 10:54 PM

file70xzsovqzmt1jylk430h.jpg
Lawyer of the US president Rudy Giuliani.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Monday sought to clarify his head-scratching assertion over the weekend that "truth isn't truth," writing in a morning tweet that he was referring to instances where two people make contradictory statements.

"My statement was not meant as a pontification on moral theology but one referring to the situation where two people make precisely contradictory statements, the classic 'he said she said' puzzle," Mr Giuliani said. "Sometimes further inquiry can reveal the truth other times it doesn't."

Mr Giuliani's attempt at clarification was prompted by an appearance Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," during which he and host Chuck Todd discussed the circumstances under which Mr Trump would submit to an interview by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mr Giuliani continued to argue that Mr Mueller is trying to trap Trump into committing perjury as part of an investigation into whether the president has obstructed the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"When you tell me that [Trump] should testify because he's going to tell the truth and he shouldn't worry, that's so silly - because it's somebody's version of the truth. Not the truth," Mr Giuliani said.

Todd responded, "Truth is truth."

"No, it isn't truth. Truth isn't truth," Mr Giuliani said.

The exchange was heavily featured on Monday morning news shows, with pundits comparing Mr Giuliani's assertion with White House adviser Kellyanne Conway saying earlier during Trump's tenure that then-press secretary Sean Spicer had presented "alternative facts."

WP

Government & Economy

Malaysia's 'eminent' council to present findings to PM this week

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Australia weakens commitment to climate accord after government fractures

After 60 years, I-95 is complete

Mahathir says China will sympathise with Malaysia's problems

Credit Suisse sees Asia wealth race shifting from offshore hubs

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 Jho Low says he will not surrender
2 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
3 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6uxibwjp26f18n3euaqu.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q2 wholesale trade rises 10.3%

Aug 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX share buyback sustains momentum, exceeds S$100m in August

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening