You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump negative for coronavirus again, orders military to New York

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 7:11 AM

nz_dt_030438.jpg
US President Donald Trump said he underwent a second coronavirus test on Thursday, using a rapid diagnostic that produced a result in less than 15 minutes, and it determined that he has not been infected.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said he underwent a second coronavirus test on Thursday, using a rapid diagnostic that produced a result in less than 15 minutes, and it determined that he has not been infected.

"I think I took it really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked," said Mr Trump, who also tested negative last month after coming into contact with a Brazilian official who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

At his daily White House news briefing, Mr Trump announced plans for the US military and federal personnel to operate a makeshift hospital set up in the Javits Center convention center in New York to help the city grapple with a flood of patients.

New York has become the epicentre of the US epidemic with more than 47,000 confirmed cases in the city.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, a member of the coronavirus task force, said the government will send to the New York public hospital system a supply of N-95 protective masks to help medical workers get through the next month.

SEE ALSO

Disney to furlough some US employees in wake of coronavirus

Mr Trump, who had initially played down the threat from the virus, made use of the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to try to order companies to produce hospital ventilators essential in keeping alive patients hit hard by the Covid-19 respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

He said he also used the law to get General Motors to produce more N-95 masks.

"We have over 100,000 (ventilators) being built right now or soon to be started," Mr Trump said.

He said he had just spoken with General Motors chief executive Mary Barra, who told him they will soon be ready to start production of ventilators.

Mr Trump's physician, Sean Conley, said in a letter released by the White House that Mr Trump was tested with a new, rapid point-of-contact test and the result came back in 15 minutes. "He is healthy and without symptoms," Mr Conley said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US Navy relieves aircraft carrier commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action

US Fed balance sheet increases to record US$5.86t

New laws to compel landlords to pass on property tax rebate

Time to give Singapore's fair tenancy framework legislative bite

US weekly jobless claims jump to record of over 6 million

Singapore reports 49 new Covid-19 cases, three new clusters

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 07:21 AM
Consumer

Disney to furlough some US employees in wake of coronavirus

[LOS ANGELES] Walt Disney said on Thursday it will start furloughs of non-essential US employees across the company...

Apr 3, 2020 07:16 AM
Government & Economy

US Navy relieves aircraft carrier commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action

[WASHINGTON] The US Navy on Thursday relieved the commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a...

Apr 3, 2020 06:23 AM
Energy & Commodities

Trump touts 'great' Saudi-Russia oil deal to halt price rout, but details unclear

[DUBAI] US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had brokered a deal with top crude producers Russia and Saudi...

Apr 3, 2020 06:16 AM
Government & Economy

US Fed balance sheet increases to record US$5.86t

[NEW YORK] The Federal Reserve's balance sheet increased to a record US$5.86 trillion this week and the central bank...

Apr 3, 2020 06:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil posts biggest one-day gains after Trump touts Saudi-Russia oil deal

[NEW YORK] Crude prices posted their biggest-one day gains on record on Thursday after President Donald Trump said...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.