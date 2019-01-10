You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump officially taps former coal lobbyist to lead EPA

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 7:05 AM

SL_Andrew Wheeler_100119_14.jpg
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday formally nominated Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Wednesday formally nominated Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

The nomination of Mr Wheeler, who is currently the acting EPA chief, requires Senate confirmation.

Mr Wheeler, 54, has been the interim agency administrator since Scott Pruitt resigned in July amid a flurry of ethics scandals, including over excessive spending of federal funds while in office.

If confirmed, Mr Wheeler is expected to pursue Mr Trump's agenda of rolling back environmental regulations put in place by the Republican leader's predecessor Barack Obama.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among the measures taken under Mr Trump are the scrapping of anti-pollution rules for coal-fired power plants and the launch of a procedure to soften emissions standards for cars after 2025.

That makes Mr Wheeler a popular choice for the energy industry itself - and a disastrous candidate for environmental activists.

"Putting a coal lobbyist like Andrew Wheeler in charge of the EPA is like giving a thief the keys to a bank vault," the Sierra Club, a top environmental defence group, said in November.

"He should be swiftly rejected by any senator who cares about protecting the health of their constituents."

In November, Mr Trump had vowed to push Mr Wheeler's nomination forward, saying he was doing a "fantastic job" as acting EPA chief.

The EPA is also looking to roll back clean water rules protecting the nation's waterways and wetlands, fulfilling a pledge from Mr Trump to farmers.

The agency has also proposed looser restrictions on mercury and other toxic air pollutants from power plants.

All of these measures will take years to implement. Deregulation is just as time-consuming as instituting regulations. And some of the EPA proposals have been met with court action designed to block them.

Mr Wheeler, 54, launched his career at the EPA as a lawyer, before heading to Congress as a Senate staffer. As a lobbyist, he represented coal producers, as well as companies in the chemical and uranium industries.

APF

Government & Economy

Japan, EU working to stop no-deal Brexit: Dutch PM

Saudi Arabia to test bond markets in first sale since Khashoggi murder

Trump storms out of talks with Democrats on border wall

Federal Reserve says it 'can afford to be patient' on rate hikes

US-China trade talks conclude amid hopes of a breakthrough

Re-employment model remains relevant; retirement age should stay at 62: panel

Editor's Choice

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Stocks

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Re-employment model remains relevant; retirement age should stay at 62: panel

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Recession likely in next 2 years
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will

Must Read

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Stocks

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

BT_20190110_MLMAG10_3664354.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Weekend

Art for all tastes at Art Week 2019

Jan 10, 2019
SME

New initiative helps SMEs digitalise from the get-go

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening