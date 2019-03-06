You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump plans to end preferential trade treatment for India

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump looked set to open a new front in his trade wars with a plan to end preferential trade treatment for India that allows duty-free entry for up to US$5.6 billion worth of its exports to the United States.

India played down the impact, saying it was keeping retaliatory tariffs out of its talks with the United States, but the opposition could seize on the issue to embarrass Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of general elections this year.

Mr Trump, who has vowed to cut US trade deficits, has repeatedly called out India for its high tariffs, and US trade officials said scrapping the concessions would take at least 60 days after notifications to Congress and the Indian government.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I am taking this step because, after intensive engagement between the United States and the government of India, I have determined that India has not assured the United States that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to the markets of India," Mr Trump told congressional leaders in a letter.

India is the world's largest beneficiary of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), which dates from the 1970s, and ending its participation would be the strongest punitive action against it since Mr Trump took office.

Reuters last month reported the planned US action, which comes as the United States and China appear close to a deal to roll back US tariffs on at least US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The US Trade Representative's Office said India's removal from the GSP would not take effect for at least 60 days after the notifications.

"Discussions are on with the United States, and given cordial and strong ties, (we are) keeping retaliatory tariffs out of it," Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said in New Delhi.

The preferential treatment brought India an annual "actual benefit" of just US$190 million, he told reporters. Of the 3,700 products covered, India used the concession for just 1,784, Mr Wadhawan added.

"The benefit to industry is low, US tariffs are already low," said another government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "GSP is more symbolic of the strategic relationship, not in value terms."

Farm, marine and handicraft products are among India's exports most likely to be hit, Ajay Sahai, the director general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, told Reuters, but Indian shares were little changed on the news.

Trade ties with the United States suffered after India adopted new rules on e-commerce curbing how internet retail giants Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc-backed Flipkart do business.

That followed a drive by New Delhi to force global card payments companies such as Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc to move their data to India and higher tariffs on electronic products and smartphones.

In 2017, the United States protested against India's decision to cap prices of medical devices. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

China lowers annual growth forecast as slowdown accelerates

Local staff must earn S$1,300 or more to count in quotas

Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out

Singapore business sentiment slips for 3rd straight quarter

New permanent secretaries for several ministries from April 1

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

BT_20190306_VMCHINA6_3714988.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

China lowers annual growth forecast as slowdown accelerates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening