You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump proposes immigration overhaul to favour skilled, English speakers

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 6:48 AM

lwx_ donald trump_170519_30.jpg
US President Donald Trump called Thursday for radical immigration reform to favour skilled, English-speaking workers over the poorly educated and to shut the door on "frivolous" asylum claimants.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump called Thursday for radical immigration reform to favour skilled, English-speaking workers over the poorly educated and to shut the door on "frivolous" asylum claimants.

The reforms, announced in a Rose Garden speech, would be the first major change to the system in decades and would fundamentally pivot away from the US tradition of welcoming "your poor, your huddled masses", as the poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty puts it.

However, there was little chance that the business-minded Republican President's ideas will get anywhere in Congress, where immigration is seen as a politically toxic subject, particularly ahead of 2020 legislative and presidential elections.

For Mr Trump, who has made building security walls on the Mexican border a keystone of his first term, the proposals will feed straight into his re-election campaign.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He said the plan would make US immigration "the envy of the modern world" by attracting the highly qualified, in line with what he said were the more competitive policies used by Australia and Canada.

"We cherish the open door that we want to create for our country. But a big proportion of those immigrants must come in through merit and skill," he said.

"The biggest change we make is to increase the proportion of highly skilled immigration from 12 per cent to 57 per cent, and we'd like to even see if we can go higher," Mr Trump said.

Under the proposed reforms, immigrants will also be "required to learn English and to pass a civics exam prior to admission", Mr Trump said.

The US president also took aim at what he said were abuses of the country's asylum system, which is struggling to cope with large numbers of Central Americans who say they are fleeing gang violence in some of the world's most lethal countries.

"Our nation has a proud history of affording protection to those fleeing government persecutions," Mr Trump said.

"Unfortunately, legitimate asylum seekers are being displaced by those lodging frivolous claims."

POLITICAL DEAD END

Mr Trump's ideas are so unlikely to get a vote in Congress that analysts see his policy splash as more of a campaign speech than a serious bid to get legislation enacted.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a key ally of Mr Trump in Congress, signalled his lack of enthusiasm by releasing his own proposal Wednesday and commenting: "The White House's plan is not designed to become law, (while) this is designed to become law."

For politicians on the right, Mr Trump's plan fails because it does not seek to diminish overall immigration numbers.

On the left, it is dead on arrival because it ignores a drive to give legal status to people brought into the country illegally as young children, known as "Dreamers".

Cornell University Law School professor Stephen Yale-Loehr, an immigration expert, said Mr Trump's proposal "has some ideas worth considering", but is so incomplete in addressing the broader complications in the system that Congress will not take it seriously.

As Mr Yale-Loehr noted, immigration reform has bedevilled Washington for years and is even less likely to see progress in Congress ahead of elections.

"Immigration reform is always difficult. Congress hasn't revised our legal immigration system since 1990," he said.

AFP

Government & Economy

US publishes Huawei export blacklist order

Huawei ban clouds US-China trade talks, tech sector

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

Singapore to spend 'billions' on upgrading air traffic control hardware and training, says Khaw

China blasts US blacklisting of Huawei as trade tensions rise

Indonesia has a US$564b plan to rebuild country

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico  seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
3 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
4 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

May 17, 2019
Garage

A*Star: Nothing came out of MOU signed with Marvelstone Group last year

BT_20190517_MANOJ_3784669.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

TWG shareholder Wellness Group to be wound up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening