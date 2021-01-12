You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump protest outside Twitter HQ over ban flops

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 8:27 AM

nz_twthq_120145.jpg
A planned protest outside Twitter's San Francisco headquarters against the social media platform's ban of Donald Trump fizzled out Monday when just a handful of the US president's supporters turned up.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] A planned protest outside Twitter's San Francisco headquarters against the social media platform's ban of Donald Trump fizzled out Monday when just a handful of the US president's supporters turned up.

Messages posted this weekend on popular far-right forum TheDonald.win had called on pro-Trump activists to assemble outside the tech giant's offices, which are largely deserted as staff work from home due to the pandemic.

One user even urged participants to bring zip ties to "citizen arrest violent agitators," the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Police deployed dozens of officers and constructed security barriers, but only a few protesters and counter-protesters arrived.

"I don't like being censored. And I feel conservative voices are being censored," one protester told the local Fox television station KTVU.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Kenneth Lundgreen, 71, told the Chronicle he wanted to "act as a counter balance" in case a crowd like the one that stormed the US Capitol in Washington, DC last week arrived.

Shortly after that unrest, Twitter imposed a permanent ban on Mr Trump's account - which had 88 million subscribers - prompted by multiple violations of its rules and the risk of "further incitement of violence."

Mr Trump accused the company of conspiring with the "Radical Left," while some international leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel have called the ban "problematic." Other platforms including Facebook and Snapchat also have suspended Mr Trump.

US Democrats have launched the process of impeaching Mr Trump for a historic second time for "incitement of insurrection" over the attack on the Capitol, in which five people died.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 08:40 AM
Stocks

South Korea regulator to lift ban on share short selling from March 15

[SEOUL] South Korea's financial regulator said it will lift its ban on short selling of listed shares starting March...

Jan 12, 2021 08:36 AM
Government & Economy

UK consumer spending slides in December as pandemic flares: Barclaycard

[LONDON] British consumer spending fell in December at the fastest rate in six months, with pubs and restaurants...

Jan 12, 2021 08:30 AM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo announces enhanced rules on auditors, valuers

SINGAPORE Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) on Tuesday announced enhancements to rules on auditors and valuers in...

Jan 12, 2021 08:22 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SGX, AEM, CEI, Olam, CRCT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday.

Jan 12, 2021 08:21 AM
Government & Economy

Portuguese president tests positive for coronavirus

[LISBON] Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has tested positive for coronavirus and cancelled all public...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AEM Holdings plans to take CEI Ltd private in S$99.7 million buy-out offer

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

CapitaLand Retail China Trust sells Wuhan mall, other premises for 258 million yuan

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for