You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump reaffirms second North Korea summit plan

Sat, Dec 01, 2018 - 7:08 AM

file721q2otw4fk1naisfbgy.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[BUENOS AIRES] US President Donald Trump reaffirmed Friday in a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in that he wants a second summit with North Korea's leader, the White House said.

Mr Trump and Mr Moon, meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, "reaffirmed their commitment to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearisation" of North Korea, Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

They agreed on the need for "maintaining vigorous enforcement of existing sanctions to ensure the DPRK understands that denuclearisation is the only path," Ms Sanders said, using the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

However, Mr Trump made clear that he also wants to follow up on his historic June summit in Singapore as he tries to persuade the reclusive regime to give up its nuclear weapons.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"President Trump discussed his intention to have a second US-DPRK summit," Ms Sanders said, and the two leaders "restated their commitment to closely coordinate on next steps."

Mr Moon's top press secretary, Yoon Young-chan, was quoted by Yonhap news agency saying that Mr Trump "asked that South Korea and the US closely cooperate so the next summit will be another historical milestone in the process of denuclearising the Korean Peninsula."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to meet with a top North Korean official in early November, but the meeting was abruptly put off, with North Korea insisting that the United States ease sanctions.

AFP

Government & Economy

Swiss activate plan to defend stock market against EU threat

Bank lending claws its way back to growth in October

Group of 30 smaller countries warns against uneven growth, rising global trade tensions

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

India says expects significant scaling up of Saudi investments

South Korea raises interest rate for first time in a year

Editor's Choice

Dec 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites

BT_20181201_CVRFINAL_3630987.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Brunch

More choices, greater gains?

Dec 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka

Most Read

1 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
2 It's time to consider injecting CPF capital into the Singapore bourse
3 Goldman Sachs could wind up paying twice for 1MDB
4 Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all
5 Go-Jek said to enter Singapore this week in challenge to Grab

Must Read

BT_20181201_CVRFINAL_3630987.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Brunch

More choices, greater gains?

Dec 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites

ak_dbsatm_3011.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Bank lending claws its way back to growth in October

BT_20181201_STGLOBAL1_3632210.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Group of 30 smaller countries warns against uneven growth, rising global trade tensions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening