You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump reaffirms US considering 'all options' in Venezuela

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 10:42 AM

lwx_trump_200319_69_2x.jpg
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reaffirmed that "all options" are being considered in his drive to bring down Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reaffirmed that "all options" are being considered in his drive to bring down Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

"All options are on the table," he told reporters in the White House. "It's a shame what's happening in Venezuela - the debt and the destruction and the hunger."

Mr Trump spoke at a meeting where he hosted Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has backed the US-led campaign to pressure Maduro.

In response, the Venezuelan foreign ministry accused Mr Trump and Mr Bolsonaro of being apologists for war, and described their statements as "dangerous" and a "threat to international peace and security."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"No neofascist alliance will succeed in overcoming the independent and sovereign will of the Venezuelan people, nor will it succeed in its aim to spread hatred and war strategies," it said.

The United States and more than 50 other countries, including Brazil, recognise opposition leader Juan Guaido, the head of the National Assembly, as Venezuela's rightful president.

The White House said Mr Trump would also discuss the Venezuela crisis with Caribbean leaders - including from the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Saint Lucia - at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday.

AFP

Government & Economy

US Democrats broach audacious changes to elections, high court

Bank of Japan board at loggerheads on next policy move: Jan meeting minutes

Trump ramps up claims of Big Tech bias

Lawmakers ask tech leaders to explain viral Christchurch video

Burials begin for New Zealand mosques massacre

May tries to save Brexit plan ahead of EU summit

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role

Must Read

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley down 4.54% after terminating sale of Mercure and Novotel Hotels due to unpaid deposit

Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

S&P Global revises rating on Starhill Global Reit to 'negative'; DBS issues 'buy'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening