You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says coronavirus vaccine deliveries to begin next week

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 8:59 AM

nz_icu_271130.jpg
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that delivery of the coronavirus vaccine would begin next week and the week after.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that delivery of the coronavirus vaccine would begin next week and the week after.

Speaking to US troops overseas via video link to mark the Thanksgiving holiday, Mr Trump said the vaccine would initially be send to front-line...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China imposes anti-dumping measures on Australian wine

Tokyo's core consumer prices post biggest annual drop in over 8 years

America celebrates scaled-back Thanksgiving as Covid-19 surges

Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

Outcry grows in France after police filmed beating music producer

Clean energy pivot will yield green jobs, but time needed to fill them

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 10:07 AM
Government & Economy

China imposes anti-dumping measures on Australian wine

[BEIJING] China on Friday said it would impose anti-dumping measures on Australian wine, in a further ramping up of...

Nov 27, 2020 10:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Halycon Agri Q3 revenue recovers from Q2 on improved rubber demand

IMPROVED global demand led to higher sales volume and revenue for Halcyon Agri Corp's third quarter, it said on...

Nov 27, 2020 09:50 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks slip at Friday's open; STI falls 0.3%

SINGAPORE shares struggled to advance at Friday's open, with a public holiday in the US overnight meaning no fresh...

Nov 27, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks begin slightly lower on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks slipped at the start of trade on Friday following five days of gains, though traders...

Nov 27, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Australia: Vaccine optimism sets shares for best month on record

[BENGALURU] Australian shares were on course for their best month as the market euphoria around Covid-19 vaccines...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

URA, HDB release sale sites at Tengah, Ang Mo Kio

Thai central bank fights uphill battle against strong baht

LTA awards S$932.8m contract to build Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for