You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says doesn't believe own government's climate warning

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 7:09 AM

bp_climatechange_271118_4.jpg
President Donald Trump said Monday he doesn't believe his own government's report last week warning of massive economic losses if carbon emissions continue to feed climate change unchecked.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said Monday he doesn't believe his own government's report last week warning of massive economic losses if carbon emissions continue to feed climate change unchecked.

"I don't believe it," Mr Trump said at the White House, adding that the United States would not take measures to cut emissions if the same was not done in other countries.

Mr Trump said he had read "some" of the report and that it was "fine."

However, he rejected the central warning in the National Climate Assessment, which said there will be hundreds of billions of dollars in losses by the end of the century due to climate change "without substantial and sustained global mitigation."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"No, no, I don't believe it," he repeated.

"You're going to have to have China and Japan and all of Asia and all of these other countries, you know. It addresses our country," he said.

"Right now, we're at the cleanest we've ever been. And that's very important to me. But if we're clean, but every other place on Earth is dirty, that's not so good. So I want clean air, I want clean water, very important."

According to the report, released on Friday, climate change will "cause growing losses to American infrastructure and property and impede the rate of economic growth over this century."

The effects will spill into global trade, hitting import and export prices and US businesses with overseas operations and supply chains, it added.

Mr Trump has long said he distrusts the consensus by nearly all the world's respected climate scientists on the link between human activity and rising temperatures, as well as other damaging climate change phenomena.

Since becoming president in 2016, he has pulled the United States out of the international Paris Agreement on attempting to bring down global temperatures, and torn up a raft of environmental protection laws, saying the US economy needs the boost.

In October, Mr Trump said during a visit to inspect hurricane damage in the southern state of Georgia that climate change "is going to go back and forth," rather than be permanent.

He also gave a lukewarm reaction to publication of a major UN report warning in October of global warming-caused chaos, saying "I want to look who drew it, you know, which groups drew it, because I can give you reports that are fabulous and I can give you reports that aren't so good."

AFP

Government & Economy

May begins tour of Britain to sell Brexit deal benefits

Trump warns Brexit may harm UK-US trade

Federal Reserve's Quarles to chair Financial Stability Board

Singapore's industrial output up a surprise 4.3% in October

GIC, Australian Reit Dexus form A$2b JV to invest in logistics

Global economy heads into final stretch with diminished momentum

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
3 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
4 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner
5 A whole new ball game for Neo Group

Must Read

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

factory.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's industrial output up a surprise 4.3% in October

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

yq-lta1-25112018_2x.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Transport

First batch of diesel-electric hybrid buses to hit the road in December

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening