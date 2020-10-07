You are here

Trump says he feels great, looking to debate Joe Biden next week

Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 12:28 AM

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said he feels "great" and is looking forward to debating Joe Biden next week. He's also considering a televised address to the nation. Mr Trump again likened the disease to the less dangerous seasonal flu, urging Americans to learn to live with Covid-19 while...

PM Lee: Leong Sze Hian made no attempt to ascertain the truth when sharing article

Fed's Powell: Incomplete recovery could still slip into recessionary dynamics

US business leaders reaffirm confidence in Singapore's ability to seize opportunities amid Covid-19

'Big progress' in Brexit talks leaves EU seeing trade deal closer: sources

GIC plans to invest more than US$1b in Ant

US trade deficit jumps to largest in 14 years in August

Oct 7, 2020 12:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Walmart to sell Medicare plans in latest healthcare push

[WASHINGTON] Walmart said on Tuesday it would sell Medicare insurance plans in 50 states and Washington DC through...

Oct 7, 2020 12:20 AM
Consumer

iPhone makers win nod for US$143b India manufacturing plan

[NEW DELHI] Major iPhone assemblers for Apple were among 16 companies that won approval to manufacture products in...

Oct 7, 2020 12:00 AM
Transport

Airlines warn of more bankruptcies as wage support ends

[PARIS] Global airlines warned on Tuesday that the coronavirus-stricken industry was on course to burn through...

Oct 6, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

PM Lee: Leong Sze Hian made no attempt to ascertain the truth when sharing article

[SINGAPORE] Mr Leong Sze Hian may not have known that the allegations he shared were false, but he made no attempt...

Oct 6, 2020 11:39 PM
Transport

Airbus unveils new business jet in hunt for corporate demand

[PARIS] Airbus is betting that its corporate-jet division won't be as hard hit by the pandemic as commercial flights...

No overseas December holidays this year as borders stay mostly shut: Ong Ye Kung

Broker's take: DBS says 'relook 2020 winners', reduce exposure to supermarkets, glove makers

SPH Reit posts H2 DPU of 1.04 cent after distribution deferment, capital allowance

Temasek to set up asset management group Seviora with S$75b AUM

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

