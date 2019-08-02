Trump says he won't give 'advice' to China on Hong Kong protests

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he won't give any "advice" to Beijing following signals that the Chinese military is considering intervening after two months of pro-democracy rallies in Hong Kong.

"That's between Hong Kong and... China," Mr Trump said. "They don't need advice."

China's military has released a propaganda video showing a drill of armed troops quelling a protest in Hong Kong, as its commander for the semi-autonomous Chinese city voiced determination to maintain law and order.

Masses of protesters have taken to the streets of the global financial hub to demand more freedoms.

AFP