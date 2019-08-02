You are here

Trump says he won't give 'advice' to China on Hong Kong protests

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 6:55 AM

BP_Trump_020819_22.jpg
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he won't give any "advice" to Beijing following signals that the Chinese military is considering intervening after two months of pro-democracy rallies in Hong Kong.
PHOTO: REUTERS

"That's between Hong Kong and... China," Mr Trump said. "They don't need advice."

China's military has released a propaganda video showing a drill of armed troops quelling a protest in Hong Kong, as its commander for the semi-autonomous Chinese city voiced determination to maintain law and order.

Masses of protesters have taken to the streets of the global financial hub to demand more freedoms.

AFP

