You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says Mueller is ‘threatening' witnesses without citing any examples

Thu, Nov 15, 2018 - 11:01 PM

file7087llj71fl5s4t5633.jpg
President Donald Trump accused Robert Mueller of "threatening" witnesses to cooperate in the probe into Russian meddling in the US presidential election, one day after the Senate's Republican leader blocked a bid to protect the special counsel's work.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump accused Robert Mueller of "threatening" witnesses to cooperate in the probe into Russian meddling in the US presidential election, one day after the Senate's Republican leader blocked a bid to protect the special counsel's work.

"The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess. They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts," Mr Trump said on Twitter Thursday. "They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want."

Mr Trump provided no examples.

Mr Trump then launched a blistering attack on the probe, accusing Mr Mueller by name of being "highly conflicted" and saying he worked for former President Barack Obama "for 8 years." Mueller was appointed as FBI director by former President George W Bush and Mr Obama later extended his original 10-year-term by two years until 2013.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a two-paragraph legal filing on Wednesday, Mr Mueller offered a rare glimpse into the status of the probe and noted that former Trump presidential campaign aide Rick Gates is cooperating with prosecutors in several ongoing investigations.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday blocked two senators from bringing up bipartisan legislation to protect Mr Mueller's investigation from any interference by Mr Trump. Despite the heated rhetoric, Mr Trump isn't likely to seek Mr Mueller's ouster or meddle in the probe, the lawmaker said in making the move.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake and Democrat Chris Coons had said they would push the measure after Mr Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions and tossed out more than a century of precedent to name Mr Sessions' chief of staff Matt Whitaker as acting attorney general on Nov 7.

Mr Whitaker, a persistent critic of Mr Mueller's work, now has the power to slow or shut down an investigation that has resulted in criminal charges against Russian hackers and social-media trolls, as well as several people who worked for Mr Trump or his campaign.

Mr Flake, who is retiring at the end of this year, said he will refuse to advance any judicial nominees in the Judiciary Committee or confirm any judges on the Senate floor until the Mueller bill is brought to the floor for a vote. Mr McConnell has repeatedly said that confirming more federal judges is his top priority.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Top Chinese university warns students to avoid activism

UK signals plan to leave EU emissions trading scheme after Brexit

Saudi public prosecutor seeks death penalty in Khashoggi murder case

British junior minister quits May's government

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Britain's work and pensions minister McVey quits over Brexit deal

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

BT_20181115_JLIMF15_3617979.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Digital currency for the freedom to quaff a pint

2018-11-12T041019Z_1678418836_RC1E4F897C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-RESULTS.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's transformation plan bearing fruit despite fuel-related cost pressures

Most Read

1 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
2 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 DBS makes senior management changes

Must Read

AK_lhlandliq_1511.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore, China to collaborate on fintech, regulating derivative trades

fintech.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 15, 2018
Startups

GrabPay wallets to allow instant remittance overseas from early 2019

nz-condo-151021.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Real Estate

New private home sales in October dive by nearly 48% over September amid absence of new launches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening