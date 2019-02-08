You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says no Xi meeting expected before trade talks deadline

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 6:25 AM

BP_TrumpXi_080219_16.jpg
US President Donald Trump said Thursday he did not expect to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline in trade war negotiations between the two economic superpowers.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said Thursday he did not expect to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline in trade war negotiations between the two economic superpowers.

"Not yet," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if a meeting had been arranged for within the next month.

Asked if a meeting could happen by March 1, he said: "No."

Mr Trump has said that final resolution of the trade dispute would depend on him and Mr Xi meeting "in the near future."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There had been speculation that Mr Trump might meet the Chinese leader after he flies to Vietnam in late February for a summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

The United States has threatened to more than double existing tariffs on Chinese goods at the start of March if there is no agreement on measures to reform China's trade practices, which Washington says are deeply unfair.

But top White House economist Larry Kudlow told Fox Business on Thursday that while Mr Trump was "optimistic" about prospects for a deal, there remained a "sizeable distance" separating the two sides.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 300 points following Mr Kudlow's remarks but pared some of these losses, closing down 0.9 per cent for the day.

Last week, Mr Trump and Chinese officials had expressed optimism during the second round of talks in Washington about chances of striking a bargain but they released few details about progress in their talks.

The two sides have three weeks before US duty rates on many Chinese goods are due to jump sharply, which economists say could further weaken the global economy.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are due to travel to China next week to continue for the third round of trade negotiations.

Washington is demanding far-reaching changes to Chinese industrial policy, which American officials allege involves the theft of American intellectual property and massive market distortions through subsidies and other measures.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump lashes out as Democrats open probes into his taxes, Russia ties

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

Interest rate cut possible, says ex-Fed chief Yellen

EC cuts growth forecasts for major eurozone economies, citing Brexit, China slowdown

Thaksin-linked party is talk of Thailand on premier rumour

Britain's May, EU's Juncker to hold further Brexit talks by end-Feb

Editor's Choice

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BP_Procurri_080219_6.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
4 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore

Must Read

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BT_20190208_MLWEEKEND8_3689919.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Weekend

A revolution in retail

BT_20190208_CCEF8__3689867.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Garage

Entrepreneur First steps up effort to tap Asia's pool of deep-tech talent

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening