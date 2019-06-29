You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says open to meeting North Korea's Kim at DMZ

Sat, Jun 29, 2019 - 8:05 AM

[OSAKA] US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was open to meeting Kim Jong Un at the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea while on a trip to Seoul this weekend.

"After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!," Mr Trump tweeted from Japan's Osaka, where he is attending the G-20 summit.

The surprise offer came amid a recent flurry of diplomacy over North Korea's nuclear programme after a Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi collapsed without an agreement.

After several months of public silence, an exchange of letters between the leaders appeared to have thawed the deep-freeze and raised hopes for a third summit meeting after a historic first tete-a-tete in Singapore on June 12, 2018 and the second in Hanoi in February.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump will be heading to Seoul immediately after the G-20 summit in Osaka, where on Saturday he will hold a highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a bid to ease trade tensions between the world's top two economies.

According to South Korea's Unification minister, the two leaders have exchanged a total of 12 letters since the beginning of last year, with Kim the more assiduous suitor in their nuclear bromance, penning eight of those.

Last week, Mr Xi visited Pyongyang for a highly symbolic summit with Kim. Analysts say that diplomatic breakthroughs often follow on from such meetings.

The Hanoi summit foundered amid disagreements on what the North would be willing to give up in exchange for sanctions relief.

The two sides blamed each other for the breakdown but Washington has said they are prepared to meet the North Koreans at any time without preconditions to keep diplomacy alive.

'NOTHING COULD HAPPEN' 

Apparently voicing his frustration at the diplomatic stalemate, Kim fired off several short-range "projectiles" that Mr Trump shrugged off.

The North last carried out a missile test in November 2017, before a rapid diplomatic rapprochement saw tensions ease on the peninsula and produced a series of summits.

The DMZ was witness to extraordinary scenes during a summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae In when the North's young leader yanked his counterpart across the border line in an emotional symbol of unity after decades of aggression.

Writing on Twitter, analyst Ankit Panda of the Federation of American Scientists said: "I guess the best case outcome is that a meeting happens and some of the non-denuclearisation matters that had been agreed in Hanoi... see progress."

He cited a possible declaration of the end of the Korean War that technically ended with a ceasefire, as well as the establishment of liaison offices as a first step towards normalising ties between the historic foes.

"Of course, nothing could happen at all too," said Mr Panda.

AFP

Government & Economy

US expects 25% drop in arrests on Mexico border in June

Morocco unveils extension plan to make its port Mediterranean's biggest

'It's no', France tells British PM hopefuls on renegotiating Brexit

Trade deal with EU huge boost for South American bloc

Trump prepares for 'productive' talks with Xi on trade war

US dominates Q2 global M&A as mega deals roll on

Editor's Choice

BT_20190629_THARMAN_3822062.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

BT_20190629_PGAY29_3822011.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Law Society seeks review of decision that cleared lawyer of overcharging

Jun 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit

Most Read

1 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
2 S-E Asia a good region to build tech, entrepreneurial ecosystem: panellists
3 Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS
4 SGX restructures to pursue growth; bourse president to retire after 12 years
5 Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

Must Read

BT_20190629_PG1COVER29_3821589-1.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Brunch

Reinventing the wok

BT_20190629_THARMAN_3822062.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

BT_20190629_PGAY29_3822011.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Law Society seeks review of decision that cleared lawyer of overcharging

BT_20190629_GOLD4SW8_3822009.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

US-Iran rhetoric a side show amid global slowdown, trade talks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening