Trump says to announce top court pick Monday at 9pm

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 5:54 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE] US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will announce his nominee for a vacancy on the US Supreme Court on Monday at 9pm (0100 GMT Tuesday).

Mr Trump told reporters during a flight to Montana for a rally that he would make his decision by Sunday on who he wants to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who is retiring, and that he had narrowed his search to four finalists, and was focusing primarily on just two or three.

