US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he sees a "very good chance" of reaching a trade deal with China but is in "no rush" to reach an agreement.

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he sees a "very good chance" of reaching a trade deal with China but is in "no rush" to reach an agreement.

"I think there's a very good chance the deal will be made," Mr Trump said. "They want to make a deal. China wants to make a deal."

But he also said that he is "in no rush. I want the deal to be right," adding that "if it's not, we're not going to make that deal."

AFP