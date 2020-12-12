You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump signs one-week funding stopgap, averting government shutdown

Sat, Dec 12, 2020 - 9:59 AM

nz_dtrump_121248.jpg
The US Senate approved and President Donald Trump signed a one-week budget stopgap on Friday that avoids a government shutdown and allows lawmakers to continue negotiations over getting pandemic relief to millions of Americans.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON]The US Senate approved and President Donald Trump signed a one-week budget stopgap on Friday that avoids a government shutdown and allows lawmakers to continue negotiations over getting pandemic relief to millions of Americans.

The Senate passed the measure by voice vote days after the House of Representatives approved the so-called continuing resolution, which extends current funding for all federal agencies through December 18.

Mr Trump signed it Friday evening, the White House said, hours ahead of a midnight deadline that would have seen funding for federal operations dry up.

The one-week reprieve averts - for now - the stunning prospect of a government shutdown even as the country endures spiking Covid-19 infections and deaths without new economic relief for families and businesses struggling through the pandemic.

Lawmakers now have extra time to craft a rescue package, which many have sought to include in a sweeping omnibus spending bill.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But bickering over reaching a deal on pandemic relief and federal funding for fiscal year 2021, which began October 1, is setting up an intense final few days of legislative work before the Christmas holiday.

The temporary fix had faced multiple procedural threats, including from an unlikely duo, conservative Senator Josh Hawley and far-left Senator Bernie Sanders.

Both are seeking a new round of rebate checks sent directly to Americans as part of any pandemic relief package.

Mr Sanders on Friday backed off his threat to delay the stopgap unless it includes rebate checks of US$1,200 per adult and US$500 per child.

"I am prepared to withdraw my objection for this moment, but I will not be prepared to withdraw my objection next week," Mr Sanders warned colleagues on the floor.

"We're not going to go home for the Christmas holidays" unless direct payments to households are agreed to, he added.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has been working to finesse a US$908 billion stimulus plan that includes new unemployment aid, help for state and local governments, and limited liability protections for businesses.

But party leaders remain at loggerheads over the package, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insisting the current package is unworkable because he wants a broader liability shield for businesses vulnerable to coronavirus-linked lawsuits.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said it was "mindboggling" for Mr McConnell to make such a demand as millions of Americans face the worst economic downturn in decades and the greatest public health crisis in a century.

Meanwhile House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signalled on Thursday that she might keep lawmakers in Washington, even beyond Christmas if needed, until a stimulus deal is reached.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Fauci says Biden 'attuned to science,' credits Trump for vaccines

WHO warns Christmas celebrations could turn to tears

White House reportedly tells US regulator to approve vaccine or quit

US Congress passes defence bill despite Trump veto threat

US buys additional 100 million doses of Moderna vaccine

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after more than 50 years

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 12, 2020 09:09 AM
Technology

Oracle leaving Silicon Valley for Texas

[SAN FRANCISCO] Business computing giant Oracle on Friday said it is leaving Silicon Valley for Texas as it embraces...

Dec 12, 2020 08:34 AM
Transport

United Airlines expects more cash burn as Covid-19 cases spike

[BENGALURU] United Airlines said on Friday average cash burn in the fourth quarter could jump up to US$26 million...

Dec 12, 2020 08:28 AM
Technology

Apple's greatest chip challenge yet: replacing Qualcomm modems

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple has become a chip powerhouse in the past decade, beating some of the semiconductor industry's...

Dec 12, 2020 07:56 AM
Government & Economy

Fauci says Biden 'attuned to science,' credits Trump for vaccines

[WASHINGTON] The United States' top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci has said he has always known President...

Dec 12, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

WHO warns Christmas celebrations could turn to tears

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization warned on Friday that Christmas celebrations could turn to tears if people...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Govt may have to apply more subsidies to keep prime HDB flats affordable: Desmond Lee

Pandemic leaves over-50s with uncertain long-term job prospects

Pastry chain Twelve Cupcakes underpaid foreign staff for nearly two years

Yet another twist in Singapore's Loh cousins saga

South Africa's chief justice unrepentant for linking vaccines to Satanism

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for