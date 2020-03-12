Trump suspends 'all travel from Europe' to US for 30 days

President Donald Trump announced on Monday the United States would ban all travel from Europe for 30 days starting to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the United States would ban all travel from Europe for 30 days to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight," Mr Trump said in an address to the nation.

However, he specified that the restriction would "not apply to the United Kingdom."

Mr Trump added that the prohibitions would also "apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo," and "various other things as we get approval."

The president has taken fire for what critics say is a slow response to the spread of the virus, which has claimed more than 4,500 lives worldwide.

Mr Trump, who said there would be exemptions for Americans who undergo appropriate testing, has repeatedly played down the threat, initially claiming that only a handful of Americans were at risk.

He added that Europe saw more cases because governments failed to stop travel from China, where the Covid-19 epidemic began.

AFP