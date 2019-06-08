You are here

Trump suspends tariffs on Mexico after deal on immigration reached

Sat, Jun 08, 2019 - 8:42 AM

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has indefinitely suspended the threat of tariffs against Mexico after reaching "a signed agreement" on immigration.
PHOTO: AFP

"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico," Mr Trump said on Twitter. "The tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the US on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended," he said.

"Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, illegal immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States," Mr Trump said.

