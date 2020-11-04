You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump takes five states, Biden six plus DC: US media

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 9:38 AM

rk_dt-jb_041120.jpg
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States on Tuesday and a long night of waiting for results ahead.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States on Tuesday and a long night of waiting for results ahead.

The first results are trickling in, with US media projecting wins for the Republican incumbent so far in Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia - all states he won in 2016.

Mr Biden has captured his home state of Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Vermont, Virginia and New Jersey, as well as the three electoral votes given to the US capital Washington (District of Columbia).

So far, that gives Mr Biden 57 electoral votes and Mr Trump 42. The magic number is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and The New York Times.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

TRUMP (42): Indiana (11) Kentucky (8) Oklahoma (7) Tennessee (11) West Virginia (5).

BIDEN (57): Delaware (3) District of Columbia (3) Maryland (10) Massachusetts (11) New Jersey (14) Vermont (3) Virginia (13).

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Senate Republican leader McConnell wins reelection: US media

Trump wins Indiana, Kentucky, Biden takes Vermont, Virginia: US media

As Japan moves to revive its countryside, pandemic chases many from cities

Trump wins Indiana as polls begin to close: Edison Research

Some in Bank of Japan urged scrutiny on Covid-19 response: Sept meeting minutes

US TV networks prepare to deliver results of an unprecedented election

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 09:50 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open on US gains; STI up 0.6%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Wednesday tracking overnight rises on Wall Street as polls began closing in the US...

Nov 4, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares fall at Wednesday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell at the start of trade on Wednesday morning, with Alibaba plunging nearly 10 per...

Nov 4, 2020 09:35 AM
Government & Economy

Senate Republican leader McConnell wins reelection: US media

[WASHINGTON] US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky won reelection on Tuesday, ensuring that the most...

Nov 4, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.34...

Nov 4, 2020 09:11 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand expects materially adverse impact for FY2020 financial performance

CAPITALAND expects financial performance for FY2020 to be materially adversely impacted, despite seeing "encouraging...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

World's biggest IPO halted as Ant Group feels Shanghai's bite

Hopes of a blue wave lift global markets; but FOMO may mask risks

Global financial institutions sinking sustainability roots in Singapore

Broker's take: Biden victory may give boost to Hi-P, Valuetronics, China Aviation Oil, HPHT

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for