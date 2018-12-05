You are here

Trump threatens tariffs if can't reach 'real deal' with China

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 8:44 AM

US President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to place "major tariffs" on Chinese goods imported into the United States if his administration is unable to reach an effective trade deal with Beijing.
[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to place "major tariffs" on Chinese goods imported into the United States if his administration is unable to reach an effective trade deal with Beijing.

"We are either going to have a REAL DEAL with China, or no deal at all - at which point we will be charging major Tariffs against Chinese product being shipped into the United States. Ultimately, I believe, we will be making a deal - either now or into the future," Mr Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. 

