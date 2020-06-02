You are here

Trump to deliver nationwide address after race protests: White House

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 6:44 AM

nz_trump_020628.jpg
US President Donald Trump was due to make a televised address to the nation on Monday after days of anti-racism protests against police brutality that have erupted into violence.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump was due to make a televised address to the nation on Monday after days of anti-racism protests against police brutality that have erupted into violence.

The White House announced that the president would make remarks imminently after he has been criticised for not publicly addressing in the crisis in recent days.

AFP

