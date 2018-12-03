You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump to grant Kim Jong Un's wishes after denuclearisation: South Korea president

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 6:12 AM

file730l79rwg2cy3znk04.jpg
In this file photo taken on June 11, 2018, US President Donald Trump (right) gestures as he meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (left) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. Mr Trump will grant Kim his wishes if he delivers on denuclearisation, the South Korean president said on Sunday.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] US President Donald Trump will grant North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un his wishes if he delivers on denuclearisation, the South Korean president said Sunday, following talks on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

As officials work to arrange a second meeting between Trump and Kim, South Korea's Moon Jae In relayed a message to reporters given to him by the US president to pass on to the North's leader.

"And the message was that President Trump has a very friendly view of Chairman Kim and that he likes him, and so he wishes Chairman Kim would implement the rest of their agreement and that he would make what Chairman Kim wants come true," Mr Moon told the Yonhap news agency while en route to New Zealand.

Speaking in Buenos Aires, where he discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula with Moon, Mr Trump said he hoped to organize a follow-up meeting with Kim for early 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We're getting along very well. We have a good relationship," he said.

When asked Saturday if he would ever host the North Korean leader in the United States, Trump replied: "At some point, yeah."

Mr Trump and Kim held a historic summit in Singapore earlier this year, signing a vaguely worded deal on denuclearisation.

But progress has generally been slow, with the two countries sparring over the exact meaning of the agreement.

US officials insist on the complete, verified and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula before sanctions are lifted.

The North has rejected demands for what it calls "unilateral" disarmament, and has instead sought unspecified reciprocal US measures in a gradual process.

Differences also remain between Washington and Seoul on how to proceed with Kim, as the dovish Moon favors more robust engagement with the North.

North and South Korea have begun to remove landmines and destroy military bunkers at parts of their common border as part of efforts to improve long-strained relations.

AFP

Government & Economy

Key Democrats say Cohen plea shows Russia ‘compromised’ Trump

Michelle Obama shelves Paris, Berlin trips for Bush funeral

China agrees US$9b currency swap with Argentina

Thousands of Belgians march peacefully against global warming

China wants to strengthen partnership with Portugal: Xi

Derivatives space: India can benefit from network effect: SGX

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip

BT_20181203_KRHOUSEWPRX_3632913.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

BT_20181203_YOTOPLINE_3632953.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex powers on with an eye on growth

Most Read

1 URA launches Dairy Farm Walk, Sims Drive, Middle Road and Tan Quee Lan Street sites
2 Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka
3 SGX warns firms against misconduct in share buybacks
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, Amplefield, No Signboard, Marco Polo Marine, Delong, Creative
5 Keppel Reit divests 20% stake in Ocean Financial Centre to Allianz for S$537.3m

Must Read

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip

Dec 3, 2018
Stocks

Derivatives space: India can benefit from network effect: SGX

BT_20181203_KRHOUSEWPRX_3632913.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

BT_20181203_STPMLEE3_3632909.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Government & Economy

G-20 outcome positive but tough negotiations still have to take place: PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening