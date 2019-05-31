You are here

Trump to impose 5% tariff on all Mexican imports over illegal immigration

Fri, May 31, 2019 - 7:57 AM

lwx_donald trump_310519_47.jpg
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States will impose a 5 per cent tariff on all goods coming from Mexico starting on June 10 until illegal immigration is stopped.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States will impose a 5 per cent tariff on all goods coming from Mexico starting on June 10 until illegal immigration is stopped.

"On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP," Trump tweeted.

"The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied, at which time the Tariffs will be removed," he wrote.

