You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump urges residents of North Carolina to vote twice in the Nov 3 election

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 11:29 PM

file7c5upshk7c81l9bmqby1.jpg
US President Donald Trump has urged residents of North Carolina to try to vote twice in the Nov 3 election, once by mail and once in person, causing a furor for appearing to openly urge a potential act of voter fraud.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WILMINGTON] US President Donald Trump has urged residents of North Carolina to try to vote twice in the Nov 3 election, once by mail and once in person, causing a furor for appearing to openly urge a potential act of voter fraud.

"Let them send it in and let them go vote," Mr Trump said in an interview on Wednesday with WECT-TV in Wilmington, North Carolina. "And if the system is as good as they say it is then obviously they won't be able to vote" in person.

Mr Trump has repeatedly asserted, without evidence, that mail-in voting - expanded by some states because of the coronavirus pandemic - would increase fraud and disrupt the November election, although experts say voter fraud of any kind is extremely rare in the United States.

Voting more than once in an election is illegal and in some states, including North Carolina, it is a felony not only to vote more than once but also to induce another to do so. The North Carolina State Board of Elections had no immediate comment on Mr Trump's remarks.

After his comments raised eyebrows and the ire of Democrats, Mr Trump's campaign and the White House said Mr Trump was not telling people to vote twice.

SEE ALSO

Is Trump a turning point in world politics?

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The president is not suggesting anyone do anything unlawful," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News Channel on Thursday. "What he said very clearly there is make sure your vote is tabulated and if it is not then vote." Mr Trump, a Republican, campaigned on Wednesday in North Carolina, known as a battleground state because its population can swing either to Republicans or Democrats and play a decisive role in presidential elections.

Ballots are due to be mailed in North Carolina on Friday.

The state's Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, responded on Twitter, writing that Mr Trump, a Republican, had"outrageously encouraged" North Carolinians "to break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election." Mr Stein wrote: "Make sure you vote, but do NOT vote twice! I will do everything in my power to make sure the will of the people is upheld in November." National opinion polls show Mr Trump, 74, trailing his Democratic rival Joe Biden, 77, the vice president under former President Barack Obama. Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to suppress the vote to help their side.

A record number of mail-in ballots are expected this year as people seek to avoid crowded polling places amid Covid-19.

Experts have cautioned such a surge will mean a winner may not be clear on election night given the time it will take to count and verify all the ballots. Nearly one in four voters cast presidential ballots by mail in 2016.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Taking power: Chinese firm to run Laos electric grid amid default warnings

UK sees just 30-40% chance of Brexit trade deal: The Times

Indonesia regulator eases lending rules for electric vehicles

40 new Covid-19 patients in Singapore; no cases in the community

South Korean doctors divided over strike amid surge in Covid cases

Singapore government agrees 'in principle' to live streaming of Parliament

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 05:42 PM
Government & Economy

Taking power: Chinese firm to run Laos electric grid amid default warnings

[SINGAPORE] The poor, small South-east Asian country of Laos is set to cede majority control of its electric grid to...

Sep 4, 2020 05:27 PM
Government & Economy

UK sees just 30-40% chance of Brexit trade deal: The Times

[LONDON] Senior officials in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office see only a 30-40 per cent chance that...

Sep 4, 2020 05:19 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia regulator eases lending rules for electric vehicles

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has eased lending rules for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) and on business loans linked...

Sep 4, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.46...

Sep 4, 2020 05:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Cyberattacks seen pushing up risk premiums for US stocks

[SINGAPORE] US equity investors are demanding higher risk premiums to compensate for rising cyber threats as the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB positive on FCT's AsiaRetail Fund, Bedok Point deals

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.