You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump: US should 'fully recognise' Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights

Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 7:01 AM

lwx_Donald Trump_220319_40.jpg
President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the United States should acknowledge Israeli sovereignty over the hotly contested Golan Heights territory, in a major pre-election gift to his ally Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the United States should acknowledge Israeli sovereignty over the hotly contested Golan Heights territory, in a major pre-election gift to his ally Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognise Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights," Mr Trump said in a tweet.

Mr Trump called the Golan - a strategic area seized from Syria and annexed in a move never recognised by the international community - "of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!"

The Golan is home to about 20,000 Israeli settlers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump's abruptly announced decision was immediately cheered by Mr Netanyahu, who faces a tough reelection battle and visits Washington next week.

"At a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel, President Trump boldly recognises Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights," the right-wing prime minister wrote on Twitter. "Thank you President Trump!"

There was also quick approval from the senior Republican in the US Senate, Lindsey Graham, who is pushing for Congress to recognise Israeli control over the Golan.

"President Trump's decision to recognise the Golan as part of Israel is strategically wise and overall awesome. Well done, Mr. President!" Mr Graham tweeted.

DIPLOMATIC BOMBSHELL 

This is the second diplomatic bombshell dropped by Washington, which is Israel's main backer, in seeking to redraw the fraught Middle East map.

In 2017, Mr Trump went against decades of practice by recognising the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, rather than the previously accepted Tel Aviv.

The Golan Heights move was hinted at a week ago when the State Department changed its usual description of the area as "occupied" to "Israeli-controlled."

The Trump State Department has also dropped previous definitions of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza Strip as being "occupied" by the Jewish state.

Israel occupied the Golan Heights, West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Six-Day War.

It later annexed the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem in moves never recognised by the international community.

Mr Trump's latest shakeup comes ahead of the expected unveiling of a White House plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace. Palestinian leaders, who broke off contact with Washington after the recognition of Jerusalem by Mr Trump, say they expect the plan to be blatantly biased in favour of Israel.

Mr Trump will host Mr Netanyahu at the White House next Monday and Tuesday. The Israeli leader will be in Washington for the annual conference of the powerful American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) pro-Israel lobbying group.

AFP

Government & Economy

EU wrestles with short Brexit delay as "no deal" looms

British cannot close off fishing waters post Brexit: France

Trump supporter pleads guilty to sending bombs to Democrats

China urges US to block Taiwan leader's Hawaii stopover

Macron, Merkel, Juncker and Xi to meet in Paris on Tuesday: France

Hundreds charged or jailed in Brazil's 'Car Wash' probe

Editor's Choice

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

lwx_paypal_220319_4.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Better engagement, but virtual AGMs also come with some risks

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?

Must Read

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

BT_20190322_VTTEMBUSU_3731202.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Tembusu Partners launching several funds totalling 1b yuan

BT_20190322_VISICC22_3731124.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Government & Economy

SICC aims to raise awareness of the circular economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening